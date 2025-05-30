How Greek shipowners control the course of global trade

With 5,722 active ships and 157,634 calls at ports worldwide, the Greek merchant fleet recorded another impressive year of international activity and dominance in 2024. Compared to 2023, the fleet grew by 1% (from 5,666 vessels), while port calls also increased by 1% (from 156,145) according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data.

China is the top destination in both the number of arrivals (13,304) and throughput capacity (1.35 billion dwt). The US ranked second with 670 million dwt in arrivals, while Brazil and India recorded consistently high performances.

Bulk carriers were particularly mobile, increasing by 4% (from 2,786 to 2,894 vessels) and accounting for 36% of total calls, while tankers took the top spot in terms of dwt (39%). Greek ports recorded 21,611 arrivals, or 14% of total traffic, with the ports of Piraeus and Elefsina attracting the highest volume.

Despite avoiding the Red Sea during 2024 due to Houthi attacks, Greek shipowners began to re-activate in the region in the first months of 2025, as attacks were almost nil. Thus, Greek shipping once again demonstrates its ability to adapt and lead, even in an environment of geopolitical uncertainty.

