How much and in which sectors Greek shipowners are investing in Greece

Greek shipping, a global leader in maritime trade routes, demonstrates that its impact extends well beyond ships and ports. According to research by McKinsey & Company, the shipping community’s investments in the Greek economy significantly contribute to growth on land as well, creating a stronger and more diversified economic ecosystem.

Over $1.5 billion is invested annually in Greece by shipping capital in non-shipping sectors, according to the McKinsey study. These investments contribute $1.4 to $1.6 billion in gross added value per year, confirming the continuous and multifaceted contribution of Greek shipping to the domestic economy.

The study reveals that Greek shipowners are actively supporting key sectors beyond shipping, also contributing to employment with 14,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Breakdown of investments by sector:

Real Estate: $500–600 million, mainly in tourism and residential projects in Attica and the islands.

$500–600 million, mainly in tourism and residential projects in Attica and the islands. Hospitality: $350–400 million, boosting hotel infrastructure and the tourism experience.

$350–400 million, boosting hotel infrastructure and the tourism experience. Energy: $150–200 million, focused on wind and solar parks.

$150–200 million, focused on wind and solar parks. Sports: $60–70 million, in sports teams and facilities.

$60–70 million, in sports teams and facilities. Banking Sector: $20–30 million, in Greek financial institutions.

$20–30 million, in Greek financial institutions. Media: $10–20 million, enhancing public influence.

$10–20 million, enhancing public influence. Other sectors: $250–300 million, including technology, construction, and private investments.

McKinsey emphasizes that the diversification of the shipping community’s investment activity creates strong links between the maritime and broader economy, enhancing the country’s competitiveness and economic resilience.

Greek shipping, traditionally associated with the sea, is evolving into a multifaceted pillar of development, delivering added value on land and investing in Greece’s present and future.

