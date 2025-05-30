Parliament: The new development law has been passed – More than €1 billion for Greek entrepreneurship over the next two years

According to the government, the resources that will be made available over the next two years will exceed 1 billion euros and will concern the whole of Greek entrepreneurship, under the development law passed today by the Parliament.

The development law guarantees with transparency, with credibility, with seriousness, with the cooperation of the Ministry of Development with private entities, the allocation of resources that in the next two years, the decisions of inclusion will exceed 1 billion euros, with the implementation of at least five development schemes, which includes the new development law and which concern the whole of Greek entrepreneurship – obviously, large enterprises, because it is crucial to strengthen them and their competitiveness, in the context of a very tough competition.

For us, the goal of development concerns the whole country, it concerns the necessary reduction of social and regional inequalities, it concerns the strengthening of entrepreneurship, the support of the new generation, the stay of young people in the region and addressing the acute demographic problem that the country has, Theodorikakos said and noted that the creative proposals submitted during the discussion of the new development law will be examined by the ministry, because the will is to put into practice the goal of continuing the development of the country’s economy, which is the main objective of the new law.

The opposition parties, during both days allocated for the discussion of the new development law, insisted that the growth that the government is advocating is not inclusive, will not contribute to the reduction of social inequalities nor to the productive transformation of the Greek economy. As they assessed, “the primary sector is not supported by the aid framework, small and micro enterprises have little participation in the programs of the development law, because the minimum funds requested are prohibitive for them”. They denounced in parallel that “the direction is clear, that is, serving the big interests, the big business groups, to which New Democracy is subordinate and which it represents politically, siphoning off resources that could be allocated to the respective small and medium-sized entrepreneurship” and in no case will the estimates for the strengthening of employment be confirmed. They also noted that only 1 billion is planned to be allocated from the development law, in 2025 and 2026, because both the knife and the pie for the distribution of financial resources are in the hands of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, with procedures that are not subject to the necessary accountability.

Market Surveillance

During his intervention, the Minister of Development also referred to the approval by the Cabinet of his recommendation on market supervision.

“We are strengthening and simplifying the mechanism of the state, to which any citizen who feels that he or she is facing problems in the procedures of purchasing goods or services can turn to, we are facilitating the battle to reduce the cost of living, we are facilitating the battle to address the problem of inflation faced by many households, with the creation of the new Single Authority,” Theodoricakos said, noting that the government relied on the best practices “We want, through this reform, to create a new strong authority, equipped with strong digital tools, with modern capacity, utilising the potential of the Consumer Advocate, the Consumer Protection Directorate of the General Secretariat of Commerce, and the audit department of the Ministry of Development, which is mainly DIMEA, but also other audit mechanisms, within the Ministry of Development,” the minister said, noting that the battle that is being fought has already had significant results, and in recent months Greece has the lowest food inflation in the eurozone, has negative inflation in basic living expenses – but there is no way the battle to tackle this problem will ever stop.

