Pierrakakis: The absorption of OPEKEPE by AADE creates a mechanism for subsidies to actual beneficiaries

A mechanism through which subsidies will be paid directly to the actual beneficiaries, with emphasis on better service to farmers, will bring the absorption of OPEKEPE by AADE, says Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

The choice of AADE is due to the excellent work it has done in recent years to upgrade our tax system, he also notes.

The finance minister writes in his post:

“The gradual absorption of the OPEKEPE by the Independent Public Revenue Authority presented to the Cabinet today aims to create a mechanism through which subsidies will be paid directly to the actual beneficiaries, with an emphasis on better service to farmers.

To achieve this, we need to upgrade payment procedures, develop new digital services, strengthen internal control, multiply physical checks, interoperability between systems, as well as standardization and certification of procedures.

The selection of the AADE is due to the excellent work it has done in recent years to upgrade our tax system. Using this expertise, it is called upon to create a modern, transparent and efficient system for the payment of agricultural subsidies.”

