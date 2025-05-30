shipping:-average-salary-three-times-higher-than-in-the-private-sector

While salaries in Greece’s private sector remain a critical issue for both workers and policymakers, the shipping industry stands out as a remarkable exception. Annual earnings in the sector reach €65,000 for seafarers and approximately €55,000 for shore-based staff—nearly three times the average private-sector salary in Greece—making it a key pillar of well-paid employment in the national economy.

Greek shipping, in addition to its international prominence, plays a significant domestic role as an employer.

According to a McKinsey & Company study, the shipping industry is responsible for 10% of all private-sector salaries in Greece, and it accounts for 6% of total private-sector employment.

In total, the sector directly provides around 47,000 jobs:

20,000 in ship management,

in ship management, 17,000 seafarers, and

seafarers, and 9,000 in related services (ports, classification societies, legal, and technical firms).

An additional 80,000 indirect jobs are supported by the broader maritime ecosystem.

The sector’s strength is reflected in its high compensation levels: €65,000 for seafarers and €55,000 for shore-based employees—figures well above the Greek private-sector average. This wage disparity not only makes shipping a source of national pride but also positions it as a model employer with a positive impact on the wider economy.

