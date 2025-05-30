Simeon Palios: Nuclear Energy in Shipping – from uranium to thorium – a realistic perspective

Nuclear energy, although traditionally associated with risks and political controversy, is returning to the forefront as a promising solution for the energy future of navigation. At a time when global demand for clean and stable forms of energy is growing rapidly, micro-reactor technology and the utilization of thorium bring new perspectives.

In this context, the positioning of Simeon Palios, one of the most renowned representatives of Greek and international shipping, during his recent speech at the Propeller Club in Piraeus sheds light on a different, more realistic, and technologically mature approach to the issue. With an emphasis on innovation, safety, and sustainability, he put on the table an idea that until recently seemed distant: the introduction of nuclear power into commercial shipping.

