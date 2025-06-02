BoE: Apartment prices increased by 6.8% in the first quarter – The “map” in Athens and Thessaloniki

The annual rate of change in apartment prices for the country as a whole was 6.8% in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from the Bank of Greece.

Based on property age, the annual rate of change in the prices of new apartments was 8%, and that of old apartments was 6%.

By geographical location, the annual rate of change in apartment prices was 5.5% in Athens, 10% in Thessaloniki, 7.3% in other major cities, and 8% in other regions of the country.

Based on the available provisional data from the BoE, it is estimated that in Q1 2025 apartment prices (in nominal terms) were on average up 6.8% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024. For 2024, apartment prices increased at an average annual rate of 8.9% (revised data), compared to an increase of 13.9% in 2023.

