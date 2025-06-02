How to ask for a promotion after one year of work and receive it

The importance of a year’s work

When you complete your first year of work, the conversation becomes crucial, as it will influence future decisions and changes in your role and the company. To succeed, you need to be confident and assertive about what you’re asking for and what you’ve achieved so far.

Step 1: Document Your Successes

Record your achievements. What projects have you improved? What problems have you solved? How have you added measurable value to the company? Your work should speak for itself, but you need to back it up with numbers and examples. If you want a promotion or raise, show them why you deserve it.

Step 2: Align Your Request with the Company’s Goals

Focus on the company’s bigger picture. It’s not just about how you’ll move forward; it’s about how your growth impacts the company. Don’t just ask for more money; ask for more responsibilities, a bigger role, and a promotion that reflects your contribution and growth potential.

As Rachel Rodgers notes in her book “Future Millionaire“: “Asking for a raise doesn’t just mean wanting more money – it means asking for what you’re worth. If you’ve consistently delivered, solved problems, and helped the company move forward, you deserve to be compensated for your value. But you can’t wait for someone to notice your hard work; you need to advocate for yourself, clearly communicate your impact, and ask for a promotion that reflects your contribution.”

Final Step: Be Bold and Unapologetic

To succeed, be brave and unwavering. Know that you deserve more. The reality is that if you don’t ask, you won’t get it. So, enter the conversation with confidence, take ownership, and be ready to show them the value you bring. If you’ve done all this, you can be sure that you’ll get the promotion.

