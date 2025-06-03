Hadjivassiliou from Kiev: Greek companies are ready to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine

“We are ready to share our experience and expertise. Together, we can build a future of peace,” State Minister of State for Economic Diplomacy and External Relations, Tassos Hadjivassiliou, said from Kiev.

Hadjivassiliou is leading a business delegation of leading Greek companies specializing in energy, networks, security, construction and infrastructure at the 1st Greek-Ukrainian Business Forum held after the Russian invasion. He said that the Forum is a continuation of the bilateral contacts he had with members of the Ukrainian government during his previous visit in March, focusing on the reconstruction of the country and the strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed Greece‘s firm support for a defensive Ukraine. He also noted that Greece seeks to be an active partner in the reconstruction of the country’s critical infrastructure, especially in the health, energy and transport sectors.

He also referred to Greek investment opportunities in the energy sector, recalling Greece’s decisive contribution to the formation of the “Vertical Gas Corridor”, which, in combination with the infrastructure in Alexandroupolis and Revithoussa, will provide energy security in the wider region, including Ukraine. “Energy independence is a pillar of national and regional security,” he stressed.

He made special reference to Greek construction and technology companies, which, he said, have experience and expertise in international projects. At the same time, he encouraged synergies in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors.

Hajivassiliou concluded by calling on the international community to strengthen efforts for peace and recovery in Ukraine, stressing that “the reconstruction of Ukraine is a challenge that can bring mutual benefits and become a global model of sustainable recovery.”

In addition, as part of the Forum, he met with Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Deputy Minister of Reconstruction Maryna Denysiuk and Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak, with whom he discussed the readiness of Greek companies to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war.

- Hadjivassiliou from Kiev: Greek companies are ready to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine appeared first on ProtoThema English.