rental-contract-cleanup-with-a-30-day-ultimatum-from-the-tax-authority

All property leases in Greece are now entering a regime of digital control under a new decision by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), marking the beginning of the planned Real Estate Ownership and Management Registry (MIDAS).

For the first time, tenants and co-owners are required to accept or reject any new rental declaration submitted by the landlord via myAADE within 30 days. If no action is taken, the lease will be considered automatically accepted.

A transition period until June 30 has also been set, allowing for the confirmation or rejection of leases that had been submitted up to June 1, 2025. Within the same timeframe, landlords can declare the termination of leases without penalty for contracts that ended by April 30, 2025.

This move introduces a new framework of “tax surveillance” over rental contracts. Previously, there was no obligation or deadline for tenants or co-owners to confirm rental declarations. Now, every submission triggers notifications via Taxisnet, -, and the myAADEapp, starting a 30-day countdown from the moment of notification.

If the tenant or co-owner does not respond, the system locks the declaration as accepted, and it is officially recorded in the tax registry. If the lease is rejected, a justification is required, ending the practice of fake declarations or unauthorized rentals by only one co-owner.

The grace period ends on June 30 for leases submitted before June 1, 2025. AADE encourages users to settle outstanding declarations without facing penalties. During this period, landlords can also declare expired leases (up to April 30) without fines.

This new process is more than just a formality in myAADE—it is the prelude to the full implementation of the MIDAS system, which will allow tax authorities to know exactly who rents which property and whether all parties have officially confirmed the lease with identical terms.

AADE aims to eliminate unauthorized leases, forgotten contracts, and “phantom rentals”—properties rented but not registered with the tax office. For the first time, all stakeholders must take a stand:

Co-owners can no longer be listed without their knowledge.

can no longer be listed without their knowledge. Tenants can’t be trapped in leases with manipulated terms.

can’t be trapped in leases with manipulated terms. No one can file a lease and leave it unattended.

The process will also put an end to:

Unauthorized subleases ,

, Fake contracts used to claim benefits or evade taxes,

used to claim benefits or evade taxes, Undeclared terminations lingering in an owner’s tax file.

It also tackles more “sophisticated” rental tricks, such as:

Backdating rental declarations to avoid scrutiny,

Modifying terms at renewal to artificially lower reported income.

The era of “silent consent” is over. Every lease must now receive digital confirmation, or else it will be automatically recorded in favor of the landlord, with no option for reversal.

- Rental contract cleanup with a 30-day ultimatum from the Tax Authority