Increased vacation allowance for summer 2025 to €589.41 (from €556.05) will be paid to private sector workers who are paid the minimum wage, as the new minimum wage (€880 gross, compared to €830 gross previously) has come into force on 1 April 2025.

As compared to the current 880.880 euros, which is the same as the current 880.80 euros.

This increase also has an impact on the amount of the holiday allowance received by employees for the summer.

Under the current legislation, an employee is entitled to annual paid leave, which is taken in agreement with the employer. Attention. The employer is obliged to grant the summer leave to the employee within two months of the employee’s request. Summer leave must be granted between 1 May and 30 September to at least 50% of the staff of an enterprise. The allowance is paid in advance either in full during the leave or in instalments, together with the holiday pay.

How the summer 2025 holiday allowance is calculated

The 2025 summer 2025 vacation allowance is equal to the total of the actual regular ordinary vacation pay paid. Important clarification: it cannot exceed 15 days’ pay for those paid at a monthly rate of pay and 13 days’ pay for those paid at a per diem rate or per unit of work or at a rate or otherwise. In addition, the employee is entitled to receive:

-One-half of a monthly salary if he or she is paid by salary, and

-15 days’ pay if he is paid on a daily wage.

-Fifteen months’ pay for a full-time employee.

It should be noted that those receiving unemployment benefits from the DSS are not eligible for summer 2025 vacation pay.

What applies to those who do not take summer vacation

If a private sector worker does not take the leave to which they are entitled within the year, then their employer is obliged to pay them their holiday pay increased by 100%. Be careful, however, this increase only applies to holiday pay and not to the holiday pay.

- Summer holiday allowance 2025: Who will receive an increase appeared first on ProtoThema English.