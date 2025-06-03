The stegasi.gov portal with the 43 housing policies – How it works through 13 questions

The Minister of Family and Social Cohesion, Domna Michailidou, presented the stegasi.gov portal to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday morning, which, as she explained, “anyone can go in and find all the information about housing programs, the reliefs and reforms we have made.”

She said this is a total of 43 policies, with “the government giving 6.5 billion to a range of policies to make it easier to increase the supply of property in the market. To make it easier for the potential owner and potential tenant to find a more affordable home.”

Explaining the capabilities of the platform, Ms. Michaelidou said that “you can personalise your search based on your age, where you live, your work status, your income to see which scheme is for you.”

“There is a search engine that in less than 1 minute gives you which programs are right for you, what you save and which link to click on,” Ms. Michaelidou added.

A monthly report on the implementation of programmes will also be made public on the same platform.

Domna Michailidou also said that “our next move is social counterpart”, the bill for which was revealed by THEMA on Sunday.

“The state is finally making use of its stagnant property,” Ms Michaelidou said, as the Greek State will dispose of properties – either for the construction of new modern buildings or for the reconstruction of existing ones – on the express condition that at least 30% of the housing produced will be made available as social housing to citizens with social and economic criteria.

According to the Minister of Family and Social Cohesion, the bill will be passed “before the summer closes and we hope to start with the emblematic building of CHROPEY by the end of the summer.”

Questions and answers about stegasi.gov.gr

What is the stegasi.gov.gr platform?

The stegasi.gov.gr platform brings together, for the first time, all housing programmes and all legislative/regulatory projects in a simple, reliable, and accessible way for all. The aim is to provide direct, personalized, and bureaucratic barrier-free information to every citizen.

How can I find out which programmes concern me?

The platform has a smart search tool. The user enters the information requested and based on this, the programmes that correspond to his/her profile and needs are displayed.

Which programs does it include?

At stegasi.gov.gr, programs include subsidies, student and social housing, loans, energy upgrades, as well as tax or other measures related to finding housing.

Includes programs for both buying and renting housing;

Yes. The platform includes programs for both buying and renting or subsidizing housing, as well as other housing-related benefits such as renovations, energy upgrades, or tax credits

Covers all housing programs;

Yes. The platform aggregates all active housing programs, regardless of the implementing agency or funding source.

Is registration required to use the platform?

The platform is temporarily operating without registration. Account creation will soon be available for additional features such as program storage and personalized notifications.

I don’t want to put in my personal information. Can I use the platform?

Yes. The platform allows general browsing through the Availability Map or the list of Regions and available Programs by Region. However, for personalized search, it is necessary to fill in the fields requested.

How can I find out more information about each program?

The platform presents the basic information about each programme and provides a link to the implementing body for detailed information and application.

Can I apply for a programme through the platform?

No. The platform does not accept applications. It provides information about each programme and then directs the user to the relevant body where the user can apply.

Do I need to upload documents?

No. The platform does not ask for documents. It only displays the available programs. Documents are only submitted to the official institution of each program.

What type of income do I enter in the search?

You enter the income of the last tax year.

What do we mean when we say a plan is “in the planning stages,” “in progress,” or “ongoing”?

“Under design” means that the program is in the preparation phase and has not yet begun. “Ongoing” means that the program is in place. “Ongoing” means that the program is permanent.

I am not eligible for a program, but my platform shows it. Why is this happening?

The programs displayed on the platform are shown as indicative, based on the general information you have entered. Any discrepancies may be due to specific conditions or additional details, such as income limits that vary according to the number of children. For fuller information, please visit the page of each scheme, where all the eligibility requirements are detailed.

