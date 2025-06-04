sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-at-the-top-of-london-for-2025

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms achieved high-level distinctions, in the United Kingdom and in the capital city of London, in the famous international olive oil competition LONDON International Olive Oil Competition (LONDON IOOC 2025), with fifteen awards for their olive oils and scores that exceeded 96%.

LONDON IOOC is an international competition with very high-quality selection and award criteria for olive oils, applying very strict evaluation standards based on the tasting methods set by the International Olive Council.

It is considered one of the largest competitions of very high prestige in the world, with the extremely high score of 9/10 based on the EVOO World Ranking.

The olive oil tasting at LONDON IOOC is carried out using the strict method of blind tasting, exclusively by expert olive tasters (expert panel tasters) of international prestige.

The degree of difficulty is complemented by the extremely high number of participations, which for 2025 reached 1.085 olive oils from 33 olive-producing countries with a very high level of quality such as Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Greece, Spain, Brazil, China, Tunisia, USA, Portugal, Japan and more.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms participated in LONDON IOOC 2025, with their specialized organic – gourmet olive oils and were honored with the number of fifteen (15) awards, thus achieving a 100% success rate for these 15 olive participations.

In total, they were awarded 4 platinum, 7 gold and 4 silver awards of high prestige and recognition.

In particular, the fifteen organic and gourmet olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms that were awarded at LONDON IOOC for 2025 are:

FYLLIKON First Harvest – Platinum

PLUS HEALTH Blue evoo – Platinum

ARMONIA Monovarietal – Platinum

FLAVORED GOURMET ENIGMA – Platinum

AGOURELAIO Early Harvest – Gold

PLUS HEALTH Green evoo – Gold

MASTERPIECE Blend evoo – Gold

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo – Gold

TREASURE Blend evoo – Gold

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo – Gold

MAJESTIC Blend evoo – Gold

ENSTAGMA Gourmet evoo – Silver

GEMSTONE Blend evoo – Silver

ENSTAGMA Saffrοn & Sage – Silver

ENSTAGMA Saffrοn & Rosemary – Silver

This exceptional absolute reward in London is of international prestige, and at the same time marks a very high level of distinction in the field of olive growing for our country, Greece, our land, Sparta Laconia and for the course of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms for the past 33years.

Along with these fifteen (15) awards in London, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms created a new record of 1.117 global awards in the largest and most important competitions in the world.

It is a special honor for the organic, Single Estate olive products of a Greek olive producer to be recognized in the largest global competitions for their high quality, for the innovation in production, their unique taste and their wonderful combinations, while at the same time being considered among the top internationally.

- Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the top of London for 2025 appeared first on ProtoThema English.