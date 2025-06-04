Theodora Riga supports Antipollution Egypt – “A significant step toward truly sustainable shipping”

The Vasileiadis Group warmly welcomed the remarks of Ms. Theodora Riga, President of MedCruise, on the second day of the Cruise Egypt Forum, where she highlighted the importance of the new strategic initiative, Antipollution Egypt.

Ms. Riga described the cooperation between the Suez Canal Authority and the Vasileiadis Group of Companies (V Group) as a substantial step toward the implementation of sustainable practices in shipping, aligned with MARPOL regulations and the guidelines of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“I welcome the launch of Antipollution Egypt — a partnership between the Suez Canal Authority and the Vasileiadis Group of Companies. Organized waste collection and management services, in accordance with MARPOL regulations and IMO guidelines, represent a meaningful move toward truly sustainable shipping. This strategic initiative not only strengthens the vision of the Green Canal 2030 but also enhances the international profile of Egyptian ports.”

As the group commented, “Ms. Riga’s public recognition confirms the significance of Antipollution Egypt’s mission and strengthens the commitment of all involved parties to protect the seas and shape a greener maritime future for Egypt and the Mediterranean.”

