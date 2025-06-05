athens-stock-exchange:-selective-movements-and-slight-retreat-for-the-general-index

Investors in the Greek stock market are content with selective moves today, with the General Index trading in a narrow range, in the region of 1,830 points. The domestic market is in search of positive catalysts in order to remain on an upward trajectory.

Systemic banks are in the spotlight, as there is a wealth of business developments in recent days involving them. Investor attention is also turning to today’s ECB interest rate meeting, as well as the US tariff front. Markets are cautious ahead of the central bank’s announcements (note: a new rate cut is the key scenario) and Christine Lagarde’s subsequent statements on the ECB’s monetary policy from now on.

As for the Athens Stock Exchange, in Thursday’s (5/6) session, the General Index retreated by -0.17% and traded at 1,831.76 points. The high of the day is located at 1,838.80 points, and the low of the day is at 1,830.15 points.

Trading activity yesterday reached the edge of EUR 300 million, of which 40% was related to packages, with a peak of almost EUR 100 million due to the placement of over 5% of GEK TERNA. The stock is recording strong gains today, close to +2% and EUR 19.5, heading towards a 25-year record of EUR 20, while analysts see room for further upside, placing the bar at EUR 26-28.

Athens counts two days of cumulative rise +0.7%, while holding above the 1,800-point milestone for three weeks. A distance of approximately -2.4% is estimated from the year’s record of 1,880 points, with the next highest prices dating back 15 years, specifically to April 2010. GEK Terna was in the spotlight yesterday due to the placement of 5+% of the share capital. In particular, eight blocks of 5.229 million shares were placed through the stock exchange for EUR 19 per share, with the total value of the transactions amounting to EUR 99.367 million.

