bitcoin-price-prediction-2025:-top-4-catalysts-that-could-send-btc-price-to-$300k

Bitcoin’s 2025 rally is driven by ETF approvals, political support, sovereign wealth fund inflows, and corporate treasury adoption.

Expert Scott Melker predicts Bitcoin could reach $150K–$300K this cycle, advising long-term investors to keep buying the dips.

Bitcoin price today slipped to $104,696, staying stuck in a tight range. The drop comes as concerns over U.S. trade tariffs and a weaker economy weigh on investor confidence. After reaching record highs in late May, Bitcoin has struggled to move higher. Recent profit-taking has also added pressure, leading to questions about whether the bull run is slowing down or just taking a break.

In a recent interview, crypto expert and “Wolf of All Streets” host Scott Melker confirmed that Bitcoin is still in a bull market, fueled by unprecedented institutional interest. Melker emphasized that even amid global volatility and rising bond yields, Bitcoin’s strength signals a major shift in how investors view the asset.

Top 4 Catalysts Fueling Bitcoin’s 2025 Rally

When asked about the most impactful developments driving Bitcoin’s adoption and price surge in 2025, Melker ranked the following:

Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals – The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s pro-Bitcoin stance marked a pivotal moment. Melker called Fink’s public support a “turning point,” highlighting how major institutions now view Bitcoin as a credible and strategic asset. Donald Trump’s Pro-Crypto Pivot – The U.S. president’s public embrace of crypto and NFTs gave the space significant political backing. His influence, Melker said, created a “massive catalyst” for mainstream attention and regulatory momentum. Sovereign Wealth Fund Inflows – Investments from the Middle East and other regions are just beginning, with Melker predicting that a 1% allocation from global sovereign funds could trigger a massive surge due to Bitcoin’s fixed supply. Corporate Treasury Adoption – While not new, companies following MicroStrategy’s lead in holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets continue to validate Bitcoin’s utility as a hedge and long-term asset.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: $150K to $300K?

Looking ahead, Melker predicts Bitcoin could climb conservatively to $130K–$150K, with a more optimistic ceiling of $230K to $300K this cycle. While cautious due to prior overestimations, he noted that Bitcoin is already trading above $100K, making further gains feasible.

“To go to $150K is a rounding error from here,” said Melker, pointing out that current ETF flows and institutional accumulation are likely to continue.

Melker also questioned the sustainability of the traditional four-year crypto cycle, suggesting that drawdowns may now be smaller, with Bitcoin becoming a more stable and institutionalized asset. Rather than sharp 80% crashes followed by massive rallies, he sees the market evolving into a “grind up and dip” cycle—gradually increasing over time with less extreme volatility.

Time To Buy Bitcoin?

While acknowledging the “sell in May and go away” mantra from traditional markets, Melker advised long-term investors to keep buying:

“Buy in May, buy in June, buy in July,” he said. “Use the dips to dollar-cost average—this is a long game.”Despite the seasonal lull, Melker believes Bitcoin’s downside is increasingly limited, especially compared to stocks, and ETF investors are more likely to hold than trade on daily price movements.