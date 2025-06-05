historic-speech-of-the-president-of-the-union-of-greek-shipowners,-melina-traylos,-on-maritime-security,-at-the-united-nations

A high-level event on “Strengthening Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability” was held at the Security Council Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, May 20, as part of the Hellenic Presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with keynote speakers (briefers) the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, the President of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, Melina Traylou, and Christian Bueger, Professor of International Relations at the University of Copenhagen and researcher at UNIDIR.

With her influential presentation, President of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, Melina Traylou put the criticality of maritime security in its true dimension, stressing that “maritime security concerns each of us, it affects us all, everywhere in the world”. Pointing out the vital role of shipping in the stability of the global ecosystem, he highlighted the urgent need to shield the industry from modern, multidimensional threats.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with keynote speakers (briefers) António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Melina Traylou, President of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, and Christian Bueger, Professor of International Relations at the University of Copenhagen and researcher at UNIDIR



The historic participation of the Union of Greek Shipowners in this meeting “illuminated” and confirmed the strong and credible position of Greek shipping in the global arena, with the President describing Greece as a proud maritime nation. Greek shipping, the leading shipping industry, representing more than 20% of global shipping and more than 61% of European shipping, is at the heart of developments, promoting dialogue, finding solutions and the formulation and adoption of optimal policies to effectively address the challenges of the modern era.

The EESC President said that the shipping industry, with 110,000 ships sailing the seas of the world, seamlessly transports 90% of international trade – 12 billion tons of goods annually, such as food, medicines, energy, raw materials, consumer goods, everything we need in our daily lives – while 1.3 million kilometers of submarine cables laid by ships ensure communication, as well as the transmission of electricity. He also referred to the “heart” of shipping, the 2 million seafarers who work day and night to keep the world running smoothly.

He described shipping as “the silent, consistent and unceasing guardian of the well-being of the citizens of the world” and, indeed, under all circumstances, even in times of crisis. He cited the Covid-19 pandemic as an example, where when everything came to a standstill on the planet, shipping kept the supply chain functioning. But also in humanitarian crises, where shipping, through its ships and seafarers, is actively involved in rescue operations at sea, “with respect for international law and commitment to its moral duty,” he said, and called on states to assume their responsibilities.

He also stressed that “shipping is increasingly being targeted – economically, politically, and in practice, substantially”, presenting the realities of the contemporary threats of piracy, geopolitical tensions, organised crime at sea, and the emerging danger of cyber-attacks.

He placed particular emphasis on the fact that “the industry is working tirelessly to safeguard maritime security by constantly updating and implementing best management practices, strictly adhering to global security regulations, and working closely with naval forces in high-risk areas, even taking self-protection measures.”

He stressed that “while our industry is resilient, it cannot and should not be allowed to bear any burden alone. The resilience of shipping should not be taken for granted, it must be ensured.”

In this context, he called on the international community for “global commitment and action so that:

– Maintain maritime security as a high priority and as a permanent UN policy issue,

– adopt a coherent, integrated and coordinated governance of maritime security,

– to take into account the valuable experience and expertise of the maritime industry in addressing persistent and emerging threats to maritime security”.

In addition, he made it clear that in the modern field of maritime security it is important to operate on the basis of crisis prevention rather than crisis reaction.

Ms Melina Traylou, closing her presentation, used the Greek word “synergy”, indicating that the global shielding of maritime security should be achieved. Referring to the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, she issued a universal call for unity and cooperation, urging the United Nations to honour its mission: “Let us defend freedom of navigation as a collective global responsibility and as a cornerstone of peace and humanity. The seas must be free and safe.”

The high-level meeting on “Strengthening Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability” was broadcast live on the United Nations web channel and is available for viewing at https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1p/k1p3dhtmbd.

- Historic speech of the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Traylos, on maritime security, at the United Nations appeared first on ProtoThema English.