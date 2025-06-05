IELKA: Shelf prices increased in May, 2.47% inflation in supermarkets

Consumers are finding higher prices on supermarket shelves, according to IELKA survey data, as supermarket inflation increased by 2.47% in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

The biggest increases last month were in biscuits, chocolates, and confectionery (+8.83%), while the biggest decreases were in detergents and cleaning products (-9.20%).

Compared to April 2025, prices remained almost stable (+0.63%), while in the 12 months (6/2024-5/2025), prices were also almost stable (-0.03%) compared to the previous year.

As part of a targeted survey by the Institute for Research on Consumer Goods Retailing (IELKA) exclusively in the channel of supermarket chains on inflationary trends in organised food retailing, the price trend between May 2025 and May 2024 was examined.

The following conclusions emerged from the research:

1. Inflation in supermarket chains is in the range of +2.47% in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

Note additionally that May 2025 prices compared to the previous month of April 2025 are recorded with a very slight increase of +0.63

Overall, the rolling 12-month period (June 2024-May 2025) records a stable price level of -0.03%.

2. Larger price decreases in May 2025 compared to May 2024 are recorded in the categories:

– Detergents and cleaning supplies: -9.20%

– Food and pet supplies: -4.91%

– Grocery food: -3.57%

– Stationery, cosmetics & toiletries: -2.72%

– Foods and toiletries: -0.52%

The decreases recorded are the result of both the normalization of the market after the pandemic and the reduction in producer prices on some products.

3. Larger increases in May 2025 compared to May 2024 are recorded in the categories:

– Biscuits, chocolates, confectionery: +8.83%

– Fresh fruit and vegetables: +7.78%

– Fresh meat: +6.41%

– Fresh and frozen yeasts: +5.48%

– Alcoholic beverages: +5.46%

International cocoa and coffee prices are certainly affecting the confectionery and beverage categories. The increases in fresh fruits and vegetables have to do with the weather, with lower temperatures in 2025 compared to 2024, as much higher temperatures in 2024 had brought the production of summer species well ahead of time, resulting in lower prices for the season. About increases in fresh meat, this is a development which is due firstly to the reduction in livestock in 2024, due to animal diseases in most areas of the province and secondly to increases in international prices for imported species, especially beef (note that the majority of beef and pork consumed in Greece is imported).

At the same time, a substantial effect of seasonality due to Easter is noted, with Easter 2025 being recorded in the May 2025 data, while Easter 2024 is recorded in the April data.

The largest decreases were recorded in detergents and cleaning supplies, pet food, and grocery food due to the deceleration of the price of olive oil.

4. The reasons for the trend of broader restraint in supermarket product prices:

– Deflation. Prices have shown moderation in the last eighteen months in large grocery stores due to the large volumes of products they handle, economies of scale, their organizational-technological readiness, and private label products.

– Government institutional interventions. Supermarket chains operate within a strict institutional framework. Note that in March, the new code of conduct for promotional activities was implemented.

– Offers and discounts. Offers and discounts in the organized retail channel are more in number, intense, and offer percentage discounts, which affect the final prices of products.

– High inventory turnover rate. Price containment occurs much faster in large outlets due to a higher inventory turnover rate. That is, they move their stock faster and make new purchases sooner to replenish stock.

– Effect of private label products. Sales shares of private label products are higher in supermarket chains due to a wider range of codes, and have been increasing over the last two years.

