vat:-mandatory-iban-declaration-for-vat-refunds-from-1-july

The obligation to fill in the payment account number (IBAN) field in VAT returns will be removed for VAT declarations submitted from July 1, 2025, according to Decision A. 1077/2025 by the Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), George Pitsilis. This change aims to accelerate the processing of VAT refund requests.

From now on, registering an IBAN in the AADE Registry, and not in the VAT return, becomes a prerequisite for submitting VAT returns that include a tax refund request. Once an IBAN is declared in the Registry during the first refund request, there will be no need to re-declare it in future refund requests.

How to declare an IBAN:

Through the digital portal myAADE (myaade.gov.gr) via:

Registry & Communication > IBAN Account Declaration

Through the myAADEapp mobile application by selecting:

Contact Information > IBAN

Special cases:

Those who wish to declare a bank account held outside of Greece or SEPA countries (36 countries and regions including the 27 EU member states, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Andorra, and Vatican City) must:

Tick the appropriate box in the VAT return. Declare their account through the “My Requests” section of the myAADE digital portal.

To assist refund beneficiaries, a dedicated request form has been created in the “My Requests” platform under:

Revenue, refunds & write-offs, tax clearance > IBAN declaration for non-SEPA foreign accounts for money refunds.

At the same time, the option to declare a Greek or SEPA-country IBAN through “My Requests” is abolished, as these should now be declared exclusively through:

Registry & Communication on the myAADE portal , or

, or The myAADEapp mobile app.

Additionally, the same decision introduces wording adjustments in the VAT return forms, following the enactment of the new VAT Code (Law 5144/2024).

For more information, interested parties may contact the AADE Taxpayer Service Center (KEF) at (+30) 213 162 1000, on working days between 7:30 AM and 5:00 PM.

