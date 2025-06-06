In a statement, the Hellenic Bankers Association clarifies that there is no need for concern in cases where the card is passed through the POS machine a second time, since this does not mean an automatic double charge.

As clarified, in order for a second transaction to take place, the employee is required to re-enter the amount, a procedure that reduces to almost zero the possibility of unintentional repeated charging.

In practice, simply passing the card through the POS does not necessarily mean a successful transaction is completed. It is common for the device to make a sound without reading the card correctly or without proceeding with a charge. Only by re-keying and re-executing the transaction can an additional charge be incurred.

At the same time, thanks to the evolution of e-banking technologies and applications, users can easily check their banking transactions in near real time via their mobile phone. At the same time, it is recalled that POS print a receipt for each transaction and consumers are advised to always check the amount indicated.

Finally, the Association points out that special attention is also required on the charges of electricity suppliers. Some contracts include onerous tariffs that may come as a negative surprise to the consumer. For this reason, it is important to be properly informed before entering into any new contract.

Banks: What to do if your card is charged twice by the POS