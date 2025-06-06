ELSTAT: Greek economic growth at 2.2% in the first quarter

The provisional data for Greek GDP for the first quarter of 2025 were released today by ELSTAT.

Based on the available seasonally adjusted data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms in Q1 2025 showed an increase of 0.04%, compared to Q4 2024, while compared to Q1 2024 it showed an increase of 2.2%.

Based on non-seasonally adjusted data, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms in Q1 2025 showed an increase of 1.8% compared to Q1 2024.

