EU signals summer electricity price surge in southeast Europe – Commission launches task force on market distortions

Indications of a new round of market electricity in Southeastern Europe during this summer are emanating from top Commission officials and energy industry players, who see a possible repeat of the conditions that sent electricity prices.

Energy suppliers are discounting the summer surge in May and June tariffs as well, since despite the serious decline in wholesale prices, green tariff prices have risen cumulatively in the two months by more than 60% with the kilowatt-hour charge approaching private non-vertically integrated suppliers up to 19 cents in June.

Market officials say the stance is to some extent attributed to the new pressures that the market is expected to face in the summer months due to the increased demand that air conditioners will bring, while others say companies are raising prices to compensate for the slashing of profit margins during the period of high wholesale flights.

The tone of the hikes was set by the dominant market player PPC, which in May raised the special tariff by 16.5% and in June added an additional 5.88% hike, a cumulative rise of over 22%.

