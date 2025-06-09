Significant investment interest for the long-term lease of the organized beach “Akti Vouliagmeni”

With the seven conditions that will ensure sustainable development for the benefit of the local community, the tender process for the long-term lease of the organized beach “Akti Vouliagmeni” will enter the next phase in the coming weeks, according to information from APE-MPE. The EBRD is in the process of legal and technical review of the expressions of interest in order to announce the schemes that will pass to the second phase of submitting binding offers and, according to the same information, this is a tender that has attracted significant investment interest.

The aim of the EBRD is to further develop the property in a substantial and qualitative way, with the development of activities that will upgrade it and make it a pole of exemplary “green” and sustainable tourism development of international importance, taking into account the unique characteristics of the property and the wider area.

In fact, this development and the terms of use provided for in the tender are the result of the cooperation between the EBRD and the municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni and the partners involved, in order to ensure the harmonious integration of the new investment into the natural environment and the local community, in harmony with the basic uses of the area.

Indicatively, as stated in Annex D of the tender, the terms of the lease agreement are as follows:

1. Faithful compliance with all the regulatory decisions of the municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni.

2. Faithful observance of the public quiet hours.

3. Music will not exceed 65db. From sundown until the end of the hour, music is prohibited outdoors.

4. Obligation to place and install special activated carbon filters.

5. It is forbidden to cut down trees in the entire property without the prior approval of the competent department of the municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni.

6. The installation of high lighting pillars with floodlights in any area (sports or not) of the lease will not be allowed. In the parking areas and pavements, only low height lighting will be allowed, with a maximum height of 4 meters at the top of the pylon, in order to avoid light pollution.

7. No night entertainment centres, live music centres, outdoor cinema and outdoor theatre will be allowed.

According to PD 254/D/5-3-2004 the designated- permitted land uses are:

-changing room facilities,

– sanitary facilities,

-refreshment facilities,

-restaurants,

-commercial shops with a maximum surface area of 20 m2,

-offices for shore management staff,

-childcare facilities,

-spaces for health advice and services,

-a clinic,

-a small gym, and

-auxiliary mechanical and storage facilities.

In order for these uses to maintain the character and accessibility of the beach, which will be open year-round.

The EBRD’s decision to opt for this tender process, given the emblematic value of the property, in order to discern and ultimately make clear the investment interest before submitting binding offers, seems to be justified by the seven major business groups involved.

Moreover, through the two-phase closed tender, the EBRD evaluates not only the quantitative criteria submitted by the interested parties in their dossiers – which is common in e-auctions – but also the qualitative criteria, with transparent and impartial procedures, with the aim of completing the signing of the contract within the year.

The interested investor who will be awarded the contract will be invited to make a strategic investment to upgrade the quality of services and the facilities of “Vouliagmeni Beach” in general, working positively towards the stable visitors. While, the modernization of infrastructure and services will attract young people, families and children, as well as sports and water sports enthusiasts. At the same time, the exploitation and utilization of the iconic former restaurant “Oceanis”, which is currently not operating, offers the possibility of providing a new upgraded dining and hospitality experience, accessible to the Athenian public.

It is noted that the long-term lease contract of “Akti Vouliagmeni” refers to the beach and its facilities as is, where is, for 20 years with the right to extend for an additional 10 years, in order to operate as an organized bathing facility. So that the EBRD and, by extension, the Greek state will not be burdened with excessive costs for upgrading, renewing and improving the infrastructure, which the investor will be asked to do.

