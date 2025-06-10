AADE: Over 4 million taxpayers in the crosshairs – Lists are being prepared

The thermometer is rising dangerously on debts to the AADE, with the total arrears now breaking all records and reaching 110.8 billion euros. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, unpaid taxes reached 3 billion euros, while more than 470,000 taxpayers joined the list of debtors, bringing the total number to 4,242,507. Of these, more than 2.2 million taxpayers are already one step away from seizures, while 1.59 million cases have already been subject to compulsory collection measures.

This situation has set off an alarm at ADEA, which is activating every available lobbying tool. Especially for mega debtors, i.e. those who owe more than 150,000 euros, electronic notices have already started to be sent. The deadline given is 20 June. Those who do not settle their debts will see their name on the public list of the AADE, which will be published on 30 June.

The list will include all natural and legal persons who have debts more than 150,000 euros that have been in arrears for more than a year.

The publication will be accompanied by full details, such as Tax identification number, full name, surname and amounts of debts, broken down by collection agency. For businesses, the name, address and total amount owed will be shown. The “list” will not include those who have been subject to a regulation and are complying with it, those who have a temporary suspension of collection due to court decisions or administrative acts, as well as deceased persons, minors and entities of the Government.

At the same time, the AADE is also preparing a clearance of uncollected debts, temporarily deducting 10 billion euros from the total balance that will not be collected. These are mainly decades-old debts that have been deemed unpaid, despite repeated collection efforts.

Of the total 110.8 billion euros, 51.1 billion comes from taxes, 24.4 billion from fines and 8.8 billion from non-tax debts. The most worrying fact, however, is that of the total debts to be collected, only 27.7 billion euros bring in 90% of the total annual collections. That is, almost all tax revenue comes from 1/3 of the receivables.

The AADE has raised the bar this year, setting a target of collecting at least €6 billion from old and new debts. Already in the first quarter, 2.09 billion euros have been collected, while an escalation of controls, adjustments, seizures and disclosures is expected by the end of the year, with the aim of boosting collectability.

- AADE: Over 4 million taxpayers in the crosshairs – Lists are being prepared appeared first on ProtoThema English.