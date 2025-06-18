An effort is being seen in the Greek stock market in the wake of the four-day drop that preceded it. Of course, geopolitical risk remains at the forefront as tensions in the Middle East escalate, especially after the potential US military involvement alongside Israel.

Specifically, in Wednesday’s (6/18) session, the General Index is up +0.39% to trade at 1,823.84 points, moving in a 12-point range, specifically between 1,814.37 (low of the day) and 1,826.11 (high of the day). In this way, the GC is moving away from the support point of 1,800 units and is returning to an upward trajectory, with the first objective being the recovery of 1,850 units, which paves the way for this year’s peaks of 1,880 units.

Four days of losses are counted by Athens Avenue, which has cost it about -2.7%, i.e., more than 50 points. Now the General Index is moving into downward territory within June, with the return since the beginning of this year at +23.6%. Meanwhile, the difference from the intraday year-to-date high of 1,879.23 points is set at -3.33%.

- Athens Stock Exchange: Recovery after the four-day decline appeared first on ProtoThema English.