Fish farms of Kefalonia: The “oasis” of Greek fish farming by Lara Barazi Geroulanos

According to the financial statements posted by the company to the General Register of Companies, sales in 2024 both within and outside the country set a new record, with consolidated turnover reaching 62.95 million euros, an increase of 15.1% compared to 2023.

The volume of fish sold amounted to 10.83 million kilos, up by 1.22 million kilos compared to 2023, reflecting the growing demand for the quality Mediterranean species (sea bass, sea bream) in which the Group specializes.

However, despite the increase in production volume, the Group’s profitability has come under significant pressure due to inflation and soaring raw material, energy, and borrowing costs. Gross profit came in at EUR 14.3 million (up 2.8%), while gross margin fell to 22.7% from 25.4% in 2023. EBITDA fell by 26.5% to EUR 6.15 million, profit before tax was down to EUR 2.2 million, while net profit fell significantly to EUR 1.37 million from EUR 4.19 million in the previous year.

