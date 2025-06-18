What Greeks think about the real estate market: 6 in 10 have up to €150,000 to spend (Charts)

Housing prices are rising, but so is Greek interest in buying property. Nearly 7 in 10 Greeks — 67% — now express some level of interest in purchasing real estate, compared to 51% who showed disinterest in May 2024. Additionally, nearly 69% believe access to mortgage loans is difficult (42%) or somewhat difficult (27%), reflecting the ongoing slowdown in home lending.

These findings are based on a survey of 1,500 individuals conducted by the University of Macedonia (PAMAK – Public Opinion and Market Research Unit) in the regions of Attica and Thessaloniki, for the “Real Estate Market Barometer – What Greeks Expect,” commissioned by investment blog iliaspapageorgiadis.com by Ilias Papageorgiadis.

Views on Housing Loans

When it comes to mortgage interest rates, 3 in 4 respondents say they are high (57%) or somewhat high (18%). This represents a slight improvement compared to May 2024, when a total of 82% believed rates were too high (65% high, 17% somewhat high).

The survey also confirms that housing remains a very big problem for 38% and a fairly big problem for 51% of Greeks. Only 10% believe it’s a minor issue, and just 2% say there’s no issue at all — figures nearly unchanged from the previous year.

The Impact of the “My Home 2” Program

Awareness of the government’s “My Home 2” housing program remains low. Only 13% say they are very informed, and 27% are somewhat informed, while 31% report being slightly informed and 29% not informed at all.

Moreover, 3 in 4 believe the program has caused price increases in both property sales and rentals. About 40% believe prices rose by more than 10%, 35% estimate increases up to 10%, and 37% say the same about rental prices. Only 1% observed price drops, while 18% think prices remained stable (19% for rent).

Rent Subsidy Reactions

Regarding the recently announced rent subsidy program, 55% believe it will lead to further price increases, 37% expect prices to remain stable, and only 4% believe rents will fall. An additional 5% responded “Don’t know / No answer.”

Buyer Intent and Budgets

Among those even slightly interested in the real estate market and who identify as potential buyers, 74% are looking to buy a home to live in, while 24% are looking for investment property (compared to 70% and 29% respectively last year).

Overall, 51% say they intend to buy property at some point, 26% within the next three years, and 13% within six months — slightly down from 16% in 2024.

What Can They Afford?

Regarding how much prospective buyers are willing to spend:

36% plan to spend €50,000–€100,000

plan to spend 24% aim for €100,000–€150,000

aim for 15% are looking at €150,000–€200,000

are looking at 11% target the €200,000–€300,000 range

In total, 6 in 10 (60%) buyers aim to spend up to €150,000 on property.

