17 French groups in search of business deals in Greece

Investments in Greece and partnerships with Greek companies for projects in our wider “neighbourhood” are on the menu of the contacts of senior executives of 17 French groups who have been in Athens since yesterday as part of the Greek-French business meeting between SEV and MEDEF, the largest employers’ organisation in France. The business delegation had meetings yesterday with representatives of Greek business, which will continue today, while in the afternoon, they are expected to be received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximou Mansion.

The French delegation is headed by the President of L’Oreal and the Hellenic-French Business Council, Mr. Jean Paul Agon, and includes representatives of well-known French companies such as Danone, Egis, Thales, Veolia, Artelia, HDF Energy, Maris Saint Gobain, Saur, Meridiam, Patricia Goldman International, Vinci Concession, Tractebel Engineering, and L’Oreal. Also involved are senior executives of the bank Societe Generale, which at the height of the crisis had left the country.

In other words, French interest seems to cover a wide range of activities, from infrastructure and energy projects to food and cosmetics.

In honor of the French guests, SEV hosted a dinner yesterday at the Aegli of the Zappeion with the participation of Greek businessmen-members, the Vice President of the Government, Costis Hatzidakis, and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs, responsible for economic diplomacy, Mr. Tasos Hadjivassiliou.

The host of yesterday’s event, President of SEV Mr Spyros Theodoropoulos, during his speech, called for cooperation and investment from French businesses, highlighting the changes that have taken place in the Greek economy, the confidence that the markets are showing in the country, and the opportunities that exist. He made a clear reference to the energy sector, the green transition, infrastructure and transport, food and beverages, tourism, technology, startups and artificial intelligence, defence, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, as well as logistics.

