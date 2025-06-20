Mytilineos: Europe is facing a silent crisis – Proposes restrictions on aluminum scrap exports

A “silent crisis” is unfolding in Europe, according to Mr. Evangelos Mytilineos, President and CEO of Metlen Energy & Metals, as vast amounts of aluminum scrap are leaving the continent—mainly headed to the United States.

Here is Mr. Mytilineos’s LinkedIn post, prompted by a related opinion piece published by Reuters:

“Europe is facing a silent crisis: aluminum scrap—the primary raw material for recycling—is leaving the continent at record levels. With the U.S. doubling tariffs on primary aluminum, demand for European scrap has surged, threatening the viability of European recycling facilities and increasing our dependence on external sources. This is not sustainable. Aluminum scrap is not waste; it is a strategic raw material with embedded value and energy. Its mass export undermines our climate goals, energy security, and the foundations of Europe’s clean tech and defense industries. I fully support imposing restrictions on aluminum scrap exports. This is not protectionism; it’s about consistency, resilience, and safeguarding Europe’s future. We must stop giving away our competitive advantage and start defending it.”

The Reuters article, which stresses that the “scrap battle” has only just begun, notes that the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to double tariffs on aluminum imports raises the risk of a full-blown trade conflict with the European Union in the recycling sector.

Although the tariffs apply broadly, there’s one notable exception: aluminum scrap is explicitly excluded, as it is considered a critical raw material for U.S. manufacturing.

The increase of tariffs to 25% as of March 1 had already boosted U.S. imports of recyclable aluminum. The new decision to double tariffs to 50% could turn this increase into a “flood” of imports.

As the article highlights, the European Union—which is already considering the introduction of export duties on aluminum scrap to stem the outflow of raw materials—is under growing pressure to act swiftly.

U.S. imports of recycled aluminum soared in March, reaching 80,000 tons, the highest monthly level since 2022.

However, according to European Aluminium, the industry association, tariff differentials have already begun drawing material from Europe. EU exports to the U.S. surged in Q1 and are expected to accelerate as the price gap widens.

