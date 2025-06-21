Artificial Intelligence in the Land Registry – The thousands of outstanding issues and the solution for boundaries in problem areas

The first Artificial Intelligence system for telephone service in the public sector is preparing to be operational by the beginning of 2026 at the Hellenic Land Registry. It is a system that will interoperate with public databases and provide personalized service to citizens and professionals after identification.

The digital answering machine (a continuation of the chat mAlgov) will be able to respond directly to queries, record requests that require further processing and automatically generate digital service tickets on behalf of the citizen. Reportedly, the tests carried out so far show a high degree of reliability and performance of the system. Its activation will put an end to unanswered phones or the need for physical presence at land registry offices, leading to both the decongestion of the institution and improved service.

As Stelios Sakaretsios, the president of the Cadastral Office, tells “Proto Thema”, “the digital answering machine with AI is not just another innovation, it is the end of waiting and the beginning of a new era of service. With the ability to interface with government databases and operate in real time, we are creating a system that understands the citizen’s request, classifies and manages it without delays, without physical presence, without wasting time. We want the Land Registry to become a model of service and efficiency. With the power of AI, we are moving from the era of closed phones to the era of smart answers.”

