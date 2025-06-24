Athens Stock Exchange rallies, boosted by Middle East ceasefire prospects

Euphoria prevails on the Greek stock market, with buyers taking the lead for the third consecutive day, picking up the pace even further. Athens is receiving a boost from the favourable sentiment abroad, as markets initially greeted the US involvement in the Middle East coolly and subsequently welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. At the same time, the General Index is closing the “gap” from this year’s highs.

Specifically, in Tuesday’s (6/24) session, the GC is up +2.11% and trading at 1,857.18 points, moving between 1,840.94 (daily low) and 1,859.63 points (daily high).

“Defense” against geopolitical pressures was played yesterday by the Athens Avenue, closing at the daily high of 1,818 points, although it traded as high as 1,784 points. With banks at the “helm” of the rise, the HA achieved its second consecutive rise, closing the gap from the year’s high of 1,880 points, but also from the 15-year record of 1,900 points. The banking index recorded a two-day “jump” of +4.83%, now only -1.5% away from the 10-year highs. This year, the DG is “running” at a rate of +23.76% and banks at +45.29%.

MSCI announces the results of its annual review of market classification tonight, with all eyes on the decision on whether to place Greece on a watch list for a possible upgrade to developed markets. With the income and accessibility criteria now satisfied, the final hurdle is the more stringent test for market size and liquidity, which requires five securities to meet the Standard Index thresholds in eight consecutive reviews.

Today is the last day of trading for Alpha Bank as part of the “absorption” process of Alpha Services and Holdings, with the new shares returning to the SA board next Monday 30 June. Piraeus Bank is also in the spotlight, which entered the markets with a second AT1 bond. The interest rate was set at 6.75%, up from 7.25% initial guidance, with the bank raising €400m amid strong demand as bids exceeded €3bn. In addition, after the close of the trading session, ADMIE will announce its first quarter financial results.

Viohalco is currently trading without the right to receive a dividend of EUR 0.16 per share, with payment of the dividend starting on Thursday, 26 June. At the same time, Viohalco’s subsidiary Cenergy Holdings is “cutting” a gross dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, which will also be paid next Thursday. At the same time, Alpha Real Estate is scheduled to distribute a gross dividend of EUR 0.5 per share (net amount €0.475/share), while the payment date is set for Tuesday, July 1.

Buying “wave” floods international markets

Wall Street’s main indices rose on Monday, closing near their highs for the day, as they greeted the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities and Tehran’s moderate response with calm. Futures are forecasting a fresh start with a fresh rise today, following Donald Trump’s declaration of a ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war. In the wake of this development, oil prices are falling significantly. WTI crude is down -3.1% at $66.3 a barrel and Brent is down -3.2% at $68.3 a barrel.

Positive signs on European stock markets as risk appetite increases due to developments in the Middle East. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is up +1.3% at 541 points, the French CAC 40 is up +1.5%, and Germany’s DAX is higher by +1.8%. Asian markets rose strongly, welcoming the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Key indices in South Korea and Hong Kong gained more than +2%, while key indices in China and Japan were up at least +1%.

Athens Stock Exchange rallies, boosted by Middle East ceasefire prospects