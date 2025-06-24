Deadline approaching for lease declarations – Submit to AADE by June 30

The clock is ticking to resolve outstanding lease declarations on myAADE. The tax authority has set a firm deadline of Monday, June 30, for two critical actions: submitting termination declarations for leases that have ended, and the acceptance or rejection of pending lease declarations by tenants and co-owners.

According to decisions of the AADE Governor H. Pitsilis (A. 1068/2025, Gov. Gazette B’ 2703/02.06.2025 and A. 1035/2025, Gov. Gazette B’ 2191/17.05.2025), the process for accepting the Declaration of Information on Real Estate Lease has been modified as follows:

Co-owners, after one of them submits the declaration, receive a notification and have 30 days to accept or reject it. If they take no action, acceptance is considered implicit, and the proof of submission applies to all.

Tenants are notified through the “My Messages” inbox on myAADE and via -, and have 30 days to accept or reject the declaration. In the case of rejection, they must state the reason. If they take no action, acceptance is considered automatic.

Until June 30, owners can also declare terminations of leases that ended by April 30, 2025, without a penalty. Failure to declare a termination means the lease is considered fictitiously extended, and artificial income appears in Taxisnet, affecting the pre-filled fields of form E1.

The new procedure marks the start of the Property Ownership and Management Registry (MIDA), allowing the tax authority to have a complete picture of leases: who rents, what, when, and under what agreement. This aims to put an end to fictitious contracts, undeclared leases, and unauthorized rentals.

Compliance with the new deadlines is crucial for the correct tax reporting of property income for 2024. Declarations that are not confirmed or terminated on time will create inaccuracies in Taxisnet data and MIDA cross-checks.

According to AADE’s plan, from October, MIDA cross-checks with banking data and income declarations will be done automatically. Therefore, “cleaning up” leases by June 30 is essential for any owner wishing to protect their tax record and avoid pre-filled errors or contradictions in their returns.

