The Latsis family acquires control of Nasdaq-listed shipping company EuroHoldings

A page turner for EuroHoldings Ltd, the Nasdaq-listed shipping company, brings the entry of the Latsis family into the majority shareholding through Marla Investments Inc. The deal, which was completed with the purchase of 51.04% of the common shares from shareholders linked to the Pitta family, marks one of the most significant investment moves by Greek business interests in the shipping industry in recent times.

The transaction price was set at $12.90 per share, with a total volume covering 1,437,697 shares. This was an all-cash deal conducted without the issuance of any new shares, thereby classifying it as a “clean transaction” – a rarity in the shipping industry when it comes to listed companies.

It is noted that the sellers – shareholders affiliated with the Pitta family – retained a minority stake of approximately 7.6% following the completion of the transaction, thereby ceding full business and strategic control to the new investors.

The deal was accompanied by a series of agreed-upon conditions, which include:

Modification of the Shareholders’ Rights Plan to allow the new primary shareholder to exceed a 15% stake in the company’s share capital.

Appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors, following the buyer’s proposal.

Execution of a registration rights agreement that ensures favorable terms for the resale or trading of the shares on the exchange.

In addition to the principal consideration, Marla Investments agreed to make further payments on a quarterly and retroactive basis, provided that the company’s vessels, the M/V Joanna and the M/V Aegean Express, remain operational beyond the minimum duration specified in the existing time-charter agreements.

As part of the transaction, significant management changes were implemented: Mr. Aristidis P. Pitta and Dr. Anastasios (“Tasos”) Aslidis resigned from the company’s Board of Directors, with their positions subsequently filled by new appointees Mr. Giorgos Margarones and Mr. Christos Triantafyllidis, both drawn from the trusted circle of the new equity leadership.

Despite these changes in shareholding and board composition, the company’s management team remains intact, and the provision of executive, commercial, and technical services continues to be handled by Eurobulk Ltd., Eurochart S.A., and their affiliated entities, thereby ensuring operational continuity.

Marla Investments’ entry – an investment vehicle representing the interests of the Latsis family – rekindles interest among historically significant Greek business groups in the strategic shipping sector, with a focus on investing in listed shipping companies that demonstrate a clear growth trajectory and maintain a high-quality fleet.

EuroHoldings, as the owner and operator of bulk carriers, is active in the medium-capacity maritime transport segment and is widely regarded as a company with robust technical infrastructure and an efficient management culture.

Official Company Announcement

