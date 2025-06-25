How Greece is becoming a magnet for luxury real estate – What buyers prefer

Greece is steadily emerging and gaining ground as an investment destination for international clients, members of the Greek diaspora, as well as domestic buyers seeking high-aesthetic and high-value properties, whether for personal use or as an investment, senior executives of BARNES International Realty stated during their visit to Athens.

Specifically, according to data released during an informational event on the prospects of the Greek market, Athens ranked 16th in the BARNES City Index for 2025, rising significantly from 33rd place in 2024. It was noted that there are prospects for Athens to soon enter the top ten.

At the same time, Athens, along with the Greek islands, is included for the first time among emerging investment options, jointly ranking 11th. This development confirms Greece’s new momentum in the luxury real estate sector, both as an urban center and as a tourist and investment destination. As Ms. Mitsotaki highlighted, the company’s clientele and foreign high-net-worth buyers do not necessarily seek only high-value properties, but also smaller ones that suit their aesthetic. She mentioned examples ranging from a €17 million property in Skiathos to a €150,000 holiday home in Karpathos.

Since 2019, BARNES Greece has increased its revenue nearly sixfold, reflecting steady demand and market recovery. Greece remains an attractive destination mainly due to the Golden Visa program, the tax regime for non-domiciled residents (non-Dom), and favorable tax treatment for foreign retirees. Half of the buyers are international, motivated by lifestyle, investment, and ties to their heritage.

From million-euro properties to those around €100,000 targeted by buyers

The most sought-after properties include seaside villas on islands, new builds on the Athenian Riviera, renovated apartments in areas such as Kypseli and Pangrati, as well as investment properties aimed at renovation or securing a residence permit.

Property prices in Greece are on the rise, but there is still significant growth potential, as the gap compared to countries like France and Germany remains large. Monaco tops the global ranking by far, with prices reaching €100,000 per square meter.

It was noted that in Greece, with €1 million, one can buy, for example, a 230 sq.m. maisonette with a garden and pool in Kifisia, a 150 sq.m. apartment by the sea in Voula, a 365 sq.m. Art Deco home in Kypseli, or a 140 sq.m. residence with sea view in Tinos.

Up-and-coming areas such as Agios Dimitrios, Neos Kosmos, and Kypseli, as well as lesser-known islands like Kea and Kythira, are attracting increasing interest from both domestic and international buyers. Meanwhile, high-demand areas continue to be central Athens and the coastal zones, such as Kolonaki, Glyfada, and Psychiko, as well as established island destinations like Mykonos, Paros, and Corfu.

Greek buyers, it was noted, are once again playing an active role in the luxury property market. High-net-worth individuals from around the world—the so-called “citizens of the world”—seek a quality lifestyle and investment opportunities in Greece. At the same time, the “Back to Greece” movement is growing, with members of the diaspora or foreigners of Greek descent investing in property to reconnect with their roots and obtain Greek or European citizenship.

There is also a notable presence of environmentally conscious investors looking for energy-efficient and eco-friendly properties that align with their lifestyle and values. Demand is now also shifting towards charming properties in unexpected destinations, suggesting that “out-of-the-box” choices are shaping future trends.

In the BARNES City Index for 2025, Madrid saw a 40% increase in BARNES revenue, promoting the “15-minute city” model. Dubai recorded a 13-15% price increase due to the influx of tech professionals and international buyers. Miami leads the U.S. luxury rental market, with over 200 companies relocating there in 2024. Monaco continues to see strong demand and limited supply, with prices exceeding €100,000 per square meter. Milan is attracting strong investment interest thanks to its favorable tax regime and development of new areas.

Among the new emerging markets for 2025, the top five are London, Rome, Istanbul, Barcelona, and Budapest. Athens and the Greek islands appear for the first time in 11th place in this ranking, confirming the strengthening of the “Greece” brand and its establishment in the global luxury housing market.

Katerina Mitsotaki, CEO of BARNES Greece, stated that the new office in Athens marks a new chapter for BARNES Greece and reinforces its commitment to reliable and above all personalized high-level services. “With a specialized team and international expertise, as well as the valuable guidance of BARNES International Realty, our goal is to offer an upgraded experience that highlights the value of the Greek premium real estate market and to continue consistently meeting the needs of globally mobile clients,” she added.

Confirming the strategic importance of the Greek capital in the company’s global network, BARNES International Realty President Thibault de Saint Vincent emphasized that Athens is now a mature and exciting destination for international luxury real estate, and BARNES is investing in the city’s dynamic growth.

