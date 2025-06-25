Summer sales: When they will start, how long they will last – A guide for consumers

The summer sales for retail stores across the country are expected to start on July 14.

According to current legislation, the sales will last until August 31, while shops are allowed to remain open on the first Sunday of the sales period, that is, on July 20.

The recommended opening hours for that day are from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., although there may be variations depending on the area and each store’s policy.

During the sales period, shopkeepers are obliged to clearly display both the original and the new reduced price of the products, so that consumers can easily compare.

Consumer guide for the sales

Sales notices:

Shops must clearly inform customers with posted signs that sales are taking place. Mandatory dual pricing:

Prices must show both the original (usually crossed out) and the new reduced price, in visible spots within the store and on the displayed products. Discount percentage:

Indicating the discount percentage is optional. If chosen, it must be clearly shown, e.g. “30% discount”. Sales vs. special offers:

Caution! Sales apply to current season products, whereas offers usually refer to older or discontinued items, often with very large reductions. Offer labeling:

Offers must be accompanied by a sign stating this and must display both the original price and the offer price. Unlike sales, stating the percentage is not mandatory. Note that changes are often not allowed on items on offer, so be careful! Large discounts on few items:

Be wary of stores advertising huge discounts on only a few products. This does not mean that all other products are cheaper compared to other stores. Purchases in installments:

Always ask about the terms and details of installment purchases. Product information:

The seller is obliged to provide full information on the origin and quality of the product before purchase, according to Article 1 of Law 2251/94. Returns and exchanges:

Ask whether product exchanges are allowed during the sales period. Merchants must replace defective products, unless the defect was clearly stated before purchase (e.g. for items on offer). Request a receipt:

A receipt is essential as proof in case of a problem with the product.

- Summer sales: When they will start, how long they will last – A guide for consumers appeared first on ProtoThema English.