The global shipping industry enters the second half of 2025 with remarkable resilience, despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. According to the latest data from VesselsValue, shipping asset-asset values remain high, reflecting continued strong demand for modern ships and a continued lack of newbuilding.

In the ranking of the most powerful shipping nations, China retains the world’s top spot with a fleet worth $271 billion, confirming its growing role in international trade and shipbuilding. In second place is Japan, with a $230 billion fleet, maintaining its long tradition of a strong presence in shipping. In third place is Greece, with a fleet worth $183 billion, consolidating once again its hegemony in the tanker and bulk carrier shipping industry.

In fourth place is the United States with a fleet worth a total of $116.5 billion, of particular interest due to the diversification of its shipping activities.

- Greece in the top 3 of the most powerful shipping nations with a fleet worth $183 billion appeared first on ProtoThema English.