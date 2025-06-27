30%-increase-in-navigation-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-after-the-israel-iran-ceasefire

A significant increase of 30% was recorded in navigation in the Seaway of Hormuz on June 24, just one day after US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after 12 days of military conflict.

This development is a critical indicator of the importance of the South for global energy trade, as about 20% of the world’s fuel and oil consumption passes through there.

However, according to Windward, a maritime risk analysis firm, and maritime surveillance data, the fear of new attacks has not gone away.

Dozens of ships are now emitting unusual signals declaring “safe” nationality in an attempt to deter potential attacks by paramilitary forces or state units that may still see Western-interest ships as targets.

