Beer with an environmental and social conscience

For Olympic Brewery, sustainable development is not just a goal, but an integral part of its identity. Through the Carlsberg Group’s “Together Towards ZERO and Beyond” strategy, the company is steadily investing in, among other things, environmentally responsible infrastructure, sustainable raw materials, innovative packaging solutions, and the promotion of responsible consumption.

With a footprint that extends from its production facilities to the final consumer, it is shaping a modern standard of responsible brewing in the Greek market, with tangible results and measurable progress.

Environment at the heart

Olympic Brewery is steadily investing in a sustainable future, prioritizing the reduction of its environmental footprint at every stage of production. Aiming for a zero carbon footprint by 2040, the company has already reduced CO₂ emissions by 19% over the last six years, thanks to targeted energy interventions at its plants in Sindos in Thessaloniki and Ritsona in Evia. In 2024 alone, these interventions delivered savings of almost 1,000 MWh.

At the same time, recognizing the importance of water as a valuable natural resource and a key ingredient of beer, the company is implementing innovative conservation and reuse practices, again achieving a 19% reduction in water consumption over the last six years. At the same time, with specific technical interventions in 2024, it has ensured a reduction in water consumption by 8,500 cubic meters per year, proving that responsible brewing is not just a promise but a daily practice with measurable results.

Greener raw materials and packaging

Sustainability, however, doesn’t stop at facilities. Olympic Brewery works with suppliers that adhere to strict environmental responsibility standards, and has set a goal that by 2040, 100% of its raw materials will come from sustainable farming practices.

In packaging, progress is also evident as the company adopts a circular strategy in its design, emphasising both enhancing recyclability and reducing the use of plastic in palletising or virgin plastic in shrink films and DraughtMaster drums. At a time when packaging reuse is becoming increasingly important, the company continues to invest in solutions such as returnable glass bottles and aluminium, a material that, unlike plastic, can be recycled repeatedly without losing its properties.

Responsible Consumption Proven in Practice

Responsible consumption is firmly at the heart of Olympic Brewery’s strategy, recognising its role in promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The Carlsberg Group’s Marketing and Communication Policy, which the Carlsberg Group strictly adheres to, promotes transparency, honesty and safety. With a commitment that is reflected at every level of operation, the company ensures that 100% of its products carry messages of responsible consumption, while all of its communication activities are aimed exclusively at an adult audience.

At the same time, it is constantly enhancing its portfolio with alcohol-free or low-alcohol options, offering alternatives that meet the modern needs of consumers. It is worth noting here that the company has also installed alcohol meters (Interlock System) in all its company vehicles, a very important initiative that is original for Greek standards and underlines the importance of safe driving, with emphasis on its employees.

For a better today and tomorrow

In practice, Olympic Brewery proves that a beer can be more than refreshing – it can be part of the solution. With steady investment in infrastructure, choices that respect people and the environment, and constant evolution, the company brings sustainability closer to our glass.

After all, as its corporate purpose declares: Wealthy for a better today and tomorrow!

All of the above actions are reflected in the ESG Report 2024, which was recently published and brings together the company’s progress and commitments on all sustainability issues.

- Beer with an environmental and social conscience appeared first on ProtoThema English.