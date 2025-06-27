education:-a-company’s-competitive-advantage

Learning has been transformed from a supporting tool to a critical strategic pillar. Companies that systematically invest in continuing education, upskilling, reskilling, and leadership training gain not only a better-skilled workforce but also a dynamic mechanism for competitive excellence.

Learning as a model for business innovation

The link between education and innovation and strategic differentiation is not theoretical. It is proven:

1. Companies that train their teams in modern technologies reduce the time to market for new products. The “Harvard Business Review – Continuous Learning Drives Performance” highlights that organizations with active learning structures are 52% more likely to achieve goals and KPIs and perform better in retention, engagement and time-to-market for new products.

2. Organizations that invest in frontline leadership enhance decision making at every level. According to the Deloitte Human Capital Trends Report 2024, more than 70% of leaders who participated in the survey say that continuous learning is “absolutely critical” to long-term strategic, organizational resilience with a positive impact on innovation.

3. Those who integrate learning into their way of doing business develop a culture of adaptability that allows them to survive and evolve even in times of crisis. The World Economic Forum – Future of Jobs Report states that 60% of companies worldwide consider investing in education and training as a key strategic tool for adapting to market changes and, furthermore, shows that “learning agility” is directly related to the ability to innovate and crisis resilience.

Niki Syropoulou, Deloitte Academy Leader

But the value of learning doesn’t stop there. The organization that strategically invests in continuous training sees:

-Faster adoption of innovations as employees are familiar with new technologies and practices.

-Better customer service, thanks to an understanding of modern needs and the ability to respond to them immediately.

-Better employee engagement, through enhancing personal growth and meaning in their work.

-Effective talent retention and enhanced internal mobility, through targeted skills development and development opportunities.

-Frequent organizational renewal, avoiding stagnation and enhancing the organization’s ability to adapt and evolve continuously.

And most importantly: the real value of training is not in the number of hours, but in the ability to turn knowledge into action – and action into innovation.

At Deloitte, we believe that training is not just a formal process, but a catalyst that transforms employee talent into a driver of growth and innovation.

From training to performance: a new growth strategy

A meaningful training strategy includes the following key steps:



Skills Mapping

Instead of a company randomly selecting training courses, it should start with the competencies it needs to execute its strategy.

Learning Needs

Diversification of Learning Disabilities

Role is not the only criterion for program design. Organizations define learning personas (new employees, transition roles, managers, executives) and design learning experiences accordingly.

– Upskilling & Reskilling

Reskilling and upskilling

Skill upgrading and reskilling-known as upskilling and reskilling no longer internal development programs; they are strategic business survival tools. Upskilling allows employees to deepen their role, leverage new technologies, and meet increasing demands (e.g., a salesperson learning data analytics). Reskilling, in contrast, enables transitions to new positions, preparing organizations for internal mobility and resilience to change, and enables a new career path (e.g., administrator transitioning to project management). Together, they create a dynamic and agile organization, able to adapt and innovate quickly.

What do the leaders of tomorrow need?

The role of leadership has changed radically. Today, an executive must understand:

– How technology is disrupting his or her industry

– How to plan strategies in the face of uncertainty

– How to enable teams with purpose, rather than manage them with structures

– How to develop influence inside and outside the organization

Executive Programs are a prerequisite for strategic survival for executives who must chart the strategic direction of the organization in an environment of constant change.

Deloitte believes that training is the cornerstone of a culture of continuous improvement – a culture that enables the organization to learn faster than its competitors, thereby gaining a lasting advantage.



Whoever learns, innovates

Learning is no longer just a tool for individual development. It is a strategic asset for innovation, adaptability, and business resilience. Companies that understand this first are not just investing in their people. They are investing in their ability to determine their future.

Ultimately, in a rapidly changing world, whoever learns, innovates.

