The projects that change the map of urban luxury in the Athenian Riviera

The Athenian Riviera is no longer just a reference to a coastal route in the capital. It is the setting for a dynamic transformation that is unfolding in real time. From Paleo Faliro to Elliniko, projects of high aesthetic and investment importance are redefining the identity of Athens’ coastal zone, transforming it into one of the most sought-after luxury living destinations in the Mediterranean.

Falirikon



In Paleo Faliro, one of the oldest and most historic coastal suburbs of the city, Athens Riviera Falirikon brings new standards of luxury and international perspective. Set on a 4.5-acre waterfront plot, the project by Hellenic QG Investments seeks to redefine the connection between the urban landscape and the sea. With 67 luxury residences and prices starting from 12,000 and going up to 20,000 euros/sqm, Falirikon appeals to those seeking the ultimate combination of comfort, sustainability, and panoramic views.

With amenities reminiscent of a five-star resort-spa, pools, gyms, and concierge services, and with Savills Greece taking over its commercial marketing, the project clearly states that Paleo Faliro is not just an extension of the city, but the core of a new way of life. The project aims to create a community with a cosmopolitan character, where the quality of living is redesigned in modern terms.

Triton

A few kilometres further south, in Elliniko, Athens Riviera, Triton is born – a residential investment that acts as a jewel in the new image of the seaside.

Set against a backdrop of private beaches, marinas, a golf course, and the impressive Metropolitan Park, Triton expands over 9 acres and includes 37 residential units. Exclusivity, in this case, is a building block of the concept. Luxury residences from 67 to 640 sqm, private pools, unobstructed views, and interior configurations that straddle the line between minimal elegance and island-inspired aesthetics make up a new model of urban living – in nature, by the sea, and always with an international footprint.

Like Falirikon, Triton is signed by QG Investments, while Savills Greece, with long experience in the sale of premium residential properties, has undertaken the exclusive promotion of both projects, promoting them to the right audience with high expectations.

Two projects, two areas, one common goal: to redefine the Athenian Riviera as a benchmark for luxury urban living in the 21st century. The new era for coastal Athens is already here – and it reminds nothing of the past.

