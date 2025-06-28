expert-says-most-people-have-zero-clue-what-xrp-is-about-to-do,-as-holding-1,000-xrp-could-be-like-holding-500-btc

The debate over how much XRP an investor should hold to achieve financial success has reached a fever pitch within the XRP community.

Some prominent voices argue that holding 1,000 XRP and expecting life-changing gains is a far-fetched dream. This skepticism stems from the monumental challenge XRP faces in reaching high enough prices to turn modest holdings into something that could dramatically change an investor’s financial standing.

For context, XRP is currently trading at $2.20, making 1,000 XRP worth $2,200. That investment would only grow to $1 million if XRP surged by 45,354% to reach $1,000 per token, a scenario many consider highly improbable.

However, not everyone agrees with this perspective. Leading the counter-narrative is Xena, a widely followed XRP community commentator.

“No, 1,000 XRP Can Make You Rich”

In a fiery tweet, Xena dismissed the idea that 1,000 XRP cannot lead to wealth. She expressed frustration with this narrative and criticized those promoting it, saying they “have no idea what they’re talking about.”

According to Xena, XRP’s price could reach ambitious levels that would be enough to make investors wealthy. She accused skeptics, especially those who already hold large amounts of XRP, of being condescending, spreading negativity, and gatekeeping optimism.

She noted that even wealthier investors often show more humility and support than those dismissing smaller holders.

“Let people do their best to accumulate,” she urged. For Xena, belief in XRP’s potential shouldn’t be determined by the size of one’s wallet.

“1,000 XRP Is Like Holding 500 BTC”

Her message resonated with many in the community, including independent researcher CryptoTank. In response, he argued that most people have no real understanding of what XRP is about to do.

According to him, three- to four-digit price levels could arrive very quickly, with five-digit prices potentially following not long after.

This perspective suggests that an XRP price between $100 and $9,999 may be more attainable in the near future than most believe.

Interestingly, business consultant Jake Claver has expressed similar views. Claver famously argued that a mix of ETF adoption and XRP’s payment utility could propel the price to $9,999 “pretty fast.”

In his statement, CryptoTank compared the future value of 1,000 XRP to holding 300, 400, or even 500 Bitcoin today, implying that such a position could be life-changing. For context, a BTC holding of that size would be worth up to $52 million, with 1 Bitcoin currently trading above $105,000.

XRP proponents often draw inspiration from Bitcoin’s meteoric rise from $0.05 to over $100,000, using it as a model for what XRP might achieve.

100% @XenaXrp. Most have ZERO clue what XRP is about to do. 3-4 digits will happen extremely fast and 5 digits soon after that. Holding 1k XRP will be life changing for many people. Imagine having 300, 400, or even 500 Bitcoin today. That’s what 1k XRP will be… — CryptoTank (@Tank2033js) June 23, 2025

However, critics, particularly from the Bitcoin camp, dismiss this comparison, mainly due to XRP’s large total supply of 100 billion tokens, compared to Bitcoin’s capped supply of just 21 million.