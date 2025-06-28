owning-bitcoin:-the-new-american-dream,-says-cz

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the influential founder of Binance, has put forth a bold prediction: owning a mere 0.1 Bitcoin (BTC) could soon represent the new American Dream, potentially surpassing the long-held aspiration of homeownership. This striking statement comes on the heels of significant developments in U.S. housing policy, signaling a profound shift in how wealth and assets might be perceived.

Bitcoin’s Role in Mortgage Eligibility

CZ’s vision is directly linked to recent actions by U.S. housing authorities. William J. Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), has directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin exploring the inclusion of cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin, as eligible assets for mortgage applications. If approved, this groundbreaking move would allow prospective homeowners to count their crypto holdings, particularly those on U.S.-regulated centralized exchanges, toward mortgage qualification without the need to convert them into traditional fiat currency. This potential policy change underscores a growing institutional acceptance of digital assets within the conventional financial framework.

Broader Implications and Political Support

This development aligns with broader political support for cryptocurrency integration. President Donald Trump has voiced positive sentiments about Bitcoin, noting it “takes a lot of pressure off the dollar” and is a “great thing for our country.” Similarly, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Bitwise’s Jeff Park echo CZ’s sentiment, suggesting that for younger generations facing soaring housing costs and student debt, accumulating Bitcoin could become the new benchmark for financial independence. This evolving perspective highlights Bitcoin’s increasing legitimacy and its potential to redefine traditional measures of financial success in the United States.