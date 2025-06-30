28,000 tax debtors named and shamed – Tax IDs, addresses, and debts made public

Once again this year, the tax authority has published the names of tens of thousands of individuals and legal entities who owe money to the Greek state—each with debts exceeding €150,000—and who have failed to settle their obligations. The list posted by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) includes 28,000 names, along with their details: Tax ID numbers, names, addresses, and the amounts they owe.

This publication is done by the law, and with a clear purpose: to apply pressure and hold people accountable. It’s not the first time such lists have been made public, but every year they show the same pattern: companies that have shut down years ago, individuals who have vanished, as well as active entities that continue operating while owing millions.

This year’s 2025 list again includes football clubs (PAE), hotel groups, industrial companies, contractors, insurance firms, advertising agencies, and well-known businesspeople. All of them owe money to the state, none of them have entered a debt settlement plan, and now they are all publicly exposed — in every sense.

The deadline to avoid publication expired on June 27. Those who had not paid or at least joined an active repayment plan were automatically added to AADE’s “exposed file.” The measure is not just revealing — it is also a warning: asset seizures, auctions, and other enforcement actions are coming.

This list is effectively just the tip of the iceberg. These 28,000 debtors represent over 90% of total debts owed to the Tax Office. These debts exceed €160 billion, and the government’s aim is to recover as much as possible — especially from the biggest cases.

AADE has already ordered intensive audits for major debtors, including cross-checks of property holdings, bank accounts, invoices, and income declarations from recent years.

According to the two lists (individuals and legal entities), by the end of June:

11,616 individuals owe more than €150,000 each, totaling €45.8 billion , and

owe more than €150,000 each, totaling , and 18,863 legal entities owe €109.02 billion in overdue debts.

The “top” major debtors

The ranking of top debtors hasn’t changed much in recent years, with many of the same individuals and companies still high on the list.

The biggest debtor to the Greek state is Kosta Chris Geo., who owes more than €425.8 million to customs and another €654 million in co-collected debts, with a total debt to the state exceeding €1.08 billion.

In second place is Apostolides Panay. Dim., with debts totaling €1.035 billion.

In third is Ioannou Ioann. Nik., with €830.4 million owed.

Fourth is lawyer Anthemidis Geor. Nik., with a total debt of €472.89 million.

