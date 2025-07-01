euronext-bid-for-athens-stock-exchange-takeover

Europe’s largest stock exchange, Euronext, is buying the Greek Stock Exchange (Athex Group). Euronext has reportedly expressed interest in buying the Greek Stock Exchange in a letter of interest.

The processes that have been going on in complete secrecy during the last few days and concluded this afternoon. The management of Euronext is in Athens and is expected to submit a public offer for the acquisition of Athex Group, the parent company of the Greek Stock Exchange and other companies of the group.

The Euronext- Athex Group negotiations were conducted under the eye of the Ministry of Finance and personally of Mr. Pierrakakis as the Euronext deal for the Athens Stock Exchange is an essential vote of confidence in the prospects of the Greek economy and at the same time a deal that radically changes the Athens Stock Exchange as it joins the first tier of European stock markets. Reportedly, Prime Minister Mitsotakis was also aware of Euronext’s investment interest from the very beginning.

Euronext is an international stock exchange group and consists of the stock markets of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Ireland, Portugal, Italy and Norway. The Euronext group, of which Stephane Boujnah (centre photo) has been CEO since 2015, is headquartered and therefore headquartered in Paris, is listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange and clears trades in Rome. On Euronext, the shares of some 2000 listed companies with a total market capitalisation of more than 6.6 trillion are traded. The total number of shares in the eurozone is over 6.6 billion euros.

The Athens Stock Exchange, with a history of 149 years, is listed under the code EFSE., its share price is 6.05 euros and its capitalization is 350 million euros. In recent years, HA has often been a target for takeovers. Two other attempts to approach Euronext – one of which even had a process in place – had been preceded by two other attempts, but without success, while the Swiss and Israeli Stock Exchanges had shown interest at different times.

