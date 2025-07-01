Inflation in Greece rose to 3.6% in June – 2% in the Eurozone

Greece‘s annual inflation rate picked up speed as Eurostat said it stood at 3.6% last June, up from 3.3% in May and 2.5% in June 2024. In fact, it increased by 1.3% on a monthly basis.

Annual inflation in the euro area is estimated at 2% in June 2025, according to Eurostat’s first flash estimate. This figure is up slightly from 1.9% recorded in May.

Analysing the main sectors contributing to inflation, services are expected to record the largest annual increase, at 3.3% from 3.2% last month. This is followed by food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 3.1%, up from 3.2% in May. Non-energy industrial goods slow slightly, rising 0.5% from 0.6%, while energy remains in negative territory but with a milder decline (-2.7% from -3.6%).

These data suggest that despite the continued deceleration in energy prices, pressures on services and food are keeping inflation close to the European Central Bank‘s target.

