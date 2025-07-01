Ministry of National Economy: Athens Stock Exchange’s takeover proposal by Euronext is positive – Greece is confidently moving forward

The Ministry of Economy and Finance is positive about the possibility of a deal for Euronext’s acquisition of the Athens Stock Exchange, but notes that this is an early-stage commercial discussion that may or may not result in a deal. In any case, any potential development will be subject to the approval of the relevant supervisory authorities and ultimately the decision of shareholders.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said that “ten years after the imposition of capital controls, a possible acquisition of the Athens Exchange by Euronext is a practical vote of confidence in the stability and positive course of the Greek economy. At the same time, it marks the deepening of Greece’s integration into the European financial space and strengthens the confidence of international investors.

Should the combination of the two entities proceed, the Ministry of Economy and Finance intends to actively support the integration process, ensuring smooth operational harmonisation. A unified approach to infrastructure, operations, and supervision can significantly improve the efficiency, transparency, and international competitiveness of the Greek market.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance stresses that it is steadily encouraging the inflow of foreign investment into Greece and believes that the size and expertise of Euronext, in terms of the equity and bond market, can offer substantial benefits for investors and for the Greek economy as a whole.

We support the Ministry of National Economy, among other things:

-The relocation and upgrading of trading technology

-The integration of clearing and settlement functions in a broader cross-border context the harmonisation of post-trading support infrastructures; and

-Enhance synergies with other European markets in selected areas of economic activity, such as energy and debt.

“Greece is not just coming back – it is already back. And it is moving forward with confidence, strategy, and a clear vision for the future.”

Ministry of National Economy: Athens Stock Exchange's takeover proposal by Euronext is positive – Greece is confidently moving forward