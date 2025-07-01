When the 2025 summer sales start – Which Sunday shops will be open

The 2025 summer sales are just days away, set to begin on Monday, July 14.

They will run through August 31, and stores will also be open on Sunday, July 20, with recommended opening hours from 11:00 to 18:00.

Summer Sales 2025: What Consumers Should Watch For

Ahead of the summer sales, the Greek Consumers’ Workers Union reminds shoppers of key rights to ensure safer and more informed purchases. Specifically:

During sales, both the original and reduced price must be clearly displayed at the point of sale, with reference to the correct unit of measurement per product.

Any price reduction must indicate the previous price, defined as the lowest price offered in the 30 days prior to the sale. If the product has been available for less than 30 days, the reference price is the lowest price from the past 10 days.

For progressive discounts (e.g. increasing percentage reductions), the reference price is the one before any discount was first applied.

Businesses may also display and advertise the percentage discount. If more than 60% of items are discounted, stores must clearly state this percentage in storefront displays and ads. If different categories have varying discounts, a range (e.g. "from 20% to 50%") must be shown. Otherwise, the message should state "discounts apply to selected items" with the relevant percentage.

STOCK or OUTLET stores must display both:

(a) the previous sale price (crossed out) and

(b) the new, reduced price, clearly showing the difference.

They may also display the discount percentage inside the store. During sales periods, these stores must show all intermediate prices crossed out and clearly mark the final discounted price with the terms “sales” or “offers”.

If sales or promotional claims are inaccurate or misleading regarding discount rates, pricing, or available stock, or if there’s any deceptive practice, a fine of up to 2% of annual turnover (and no less than €20,000) may be imposed. Repeat violations within five years may raise the fine to 4% of annual turnover.

Thessaloniki: Sales Start July 14 – Shops May Open on Sunday, July 20

From Monday, July 14 to Saturday, August 30, Thessaloniki’s retail sector shifts into summer sales mode, offering deals on a wide range of goods. On Sunday, July 20, stores may open optionally, with the Thessaloniki Trade Association recommending hours of 11:00–18:00, though merchants may stay open until 20:00 if they choose.

This schedule aligns with Law 4177/2013, Article 15(1), and the optional Sunday opening follows Article 16(1) of the same law.

The Association reminds businesses to clearly display the previous price (often called the reference price) before applying any discount — as required by Law 2251/1994, as amended by Law 5111/2024.

The reference price is the lowest price charged in the 30 days prior to the first discount on July 14.

Format of Price Reductions According to the New Code of Conduct

Per the new Code of Ethics (Ministerial Decision 66877/30-8-2024), discounts during regular sale periods can be shown as:

A percentage (e.g. “20% off”)

(e.g. “20% off”) A fixed amount (e.g. “€10 discount”)

(e.g. “€10 discount”) A price comparison (e.g. “Now €50, was €100”), where the previous price may be crossed out (e.g. “€50 €100 ”)

The Thessaloniki Trade Association emphasizes the need for strict compliance with sales laws, as penalties for violations can be severe.

