Chevron Corp. and TotalEnergies SE are competing to participate in the first auction for Libya‘s oil fields since 2011, the country’s state oil company said, as the OPEC member seeks to boost oil production to record levels with the help of international giants.

According to National Oil Corp chairman Masoud Seliman, speaking in Tripoli, a total of 37 companies have expressed interest, including Eni SpA and Exxon Mobil Corp, with contracts expected to be signed with the successful bidders by the end of 2025.

“Almost all known international companies” are involved in the process for the 22 offshore and onshore fields, he said.

The return of foreign companies to exploration marks a major milestone for the North African country, which has the continent’s largest oil reserves but whose production has been hit by more than a decade of conflict.

Libya is still torn between rival governments in the east and west, with occasional production disruptions and violent conflict having left much of the energy infrastructure in poor condition.

TotalEnergies declined to comment, while Eni and Exxon Mobil did not respond to requests for comment. Chevron said it is constantly reviewing new exploration opportunities but would not comment on commercial issues.

Libyan authorities are targeting daily production of 2 million barrels before 2030 – surpassing the peak of 1.75 million barrels reached under Muammar Gaddafi in 2006. Currently, the country is pumping about 1.4 million barrels per day.

- Chevron and Total return to Libya: the first hydrocarbon tender since the 2011 war appeared first on ProtoThema English.