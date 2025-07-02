The administration of e-EFKA has announced that, due to scheduled maintenance work, there will be a temporary suspension of the Fund’s online services related to insured persons’ registry procedures. This interruption will take place from the morning of Friday, July 4, 2025, until Monday, July 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Specifically, the following online services will be affected:

Online Registration Service Link

Application for Registration, Re-registration, and Termination of Insurance for Non-Salaried Workers

Online Service for Declaring Optional Supplementary Insurance with TEKA

Personal Information / Contact Details Update

Certificate of Termination of Insurance Capacity for Dependent Members

Issuance of Insurance Registration Certificate for Individuals Paid via Acquisition Titles

Granting of Insurance Capacity to Dependent Members and Registration in the Registry

- e-EFKA: Temporary suspension of Registry-Related Online Services – Which services will be affected appeared first on ProtoThema English.