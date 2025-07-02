everything-employees-&-employers-need-to-know-about-the-new-labor-bill-in-16-questions-&-answers

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security provides clarifications on the new bill titled “Fair Work for All: Simplification of Legislation – Support for the Employee – Practical Protection”, through 16 questions and answers.

As the Ministry notes, this bill originates from the labor market itself, as many of its provisions were proposed by employees and businesses, aiming to solve practical issues in the labor market.

For example, the bill simplifies procedures (eliminates forms, accelerates and facilitates hiring for everyone), reduces bureaucracy, introduces provisions that support workers, and strengthens labor inspections by the Labor Inspectorate to ensure stricter compliance with labor laws.

Below are the questions and answers:

1. In a nutshell, what does the new labor bill provide for?

The new bill stems from the labor market, as many of its provisions were proposed by employees and businesses, addressing practical issues faced in the workforce.

In summary, it simplifies procedures (eliminates paperwork, accelerates and facilitates hiring), reduces bureaucracy, introduces measures that empower employees, and strengthens the Labor Inspectorate to ensure better compliance with labor laws.

2. How does the bill support workers in their day-to-day life?

The bill provides, among other things:

Greater flexibility for employees in organizing their work schedule — for example, allowing a working parent to work 4 days a week and spend the 5th day with their child throughout the year, not just for six months as currently applies.

More freedom in how an employee can request to distribute their annual leave.

More women qualifying for pregnancy and maternity benefits.

Parental leave allowance to be tax-free, non-transferable, and - from seizure.

Several provisions for further health and safety protection at work (e.g., mandatory presence of a health and safety coordinator in construction projects depending on their size to prevent workplace accidents).

The option to work overtime during part-time work (if the employee wishes), with a 40% pay increase (e.g., in 4-day workweeks).

The possibility to work up to 13 hours per day (exceptionally), for one employer, with a 40% increase in pay.

Training in first aid courses (e.g., CPR, Heimlich maneuver).

Extension of maternity leave to include foster mothers.

Explicit prohibition of wage reductions following the implementation of the Digital Work Card.

3. How does the bill make things easier for businesses?

It provides for:

Significant simplification of the hiring process.

Fast-track fixed-term hiring for up to 2 days for urgent needs.

Elimination of many forms, the information of which is already submitted to the “ERGANI II” Information System.

Further exemptions from surcharges on social security contributions for extra work, overtime, night shifts, and holidays.

A special application for employers (like myErgani).

Consolidation of anti-violence and harassment policies.

4. Does the new bill abolish the 8-hour workday and establish a 13-hour daily shift?

No. The 8-hour workday is a - right and remains fully in effect.

As in every European country, there is the possibility of overtime work, following agreement between the employee and the employer, and under specific conditions.

Currently, an employee may exceptionally work up to 13 hours per day for two or more employers.

With the bill, this possibility is extended to employees working for a single employer, provided that rest periods and the maximum weekly work hours are respected, and that the lawful overtime pay (an additional 40%) is provided.

In fact, with this new regulation, the employee benefits financially. For example: if an employee works for two employers at €8/hour for 13 hours total, they earn €104 per day. If they work the same 13 hours for a single employer, they earn €119.

5. Can an employer force an employee to work 13 hours a day?

No. Working overtime (i.e., the 10th to 13th hour in a day) requires the employee’s consent.

6. Can an employer refuse to pay overtime if the employee works beyond their scheduled hours?

No, they cannot. Anyone working overtime is entitled to be paid their hourly wage increased by 40%.

This is also ensured by the implementation of the Digital Work Card — if the overtime is not declared, the extra hour of work is considered illegal and a 120% surcharge applies.

7. Can an employee work 13 hours per day all year round?

No. The maximum working time is 48 hours per week, averaged over a 4-month reference period, and the annual overtime limit is 150 hours.

Therefore, an employee can work 13-hour days for a total of approximately 37.5 days per year.

8. Can an employer dismiss an employee simply by sending a text message (SMS)?

No. The bill includes no such provision, and nothing changes in the existing legal framework regarding dismissals.

9. What changes in annual leave? Can an employer refuse to grant leave when the employee wants to take it?

Until now, the law required that leave be taken in one continuous period. Upon employee request, it could be split, but two weeks had to be taken consecutively.

With the new bill, employees can request to split their annual leave into multiple periods, if they wish. For example, they may take their annual leave in four separate periods within the same year.

The timing of leave is arranged in agreement with the employer.

10. I work part-time, 4 days a week. Why can’t I work overtime if I want to?

With the new regulation, part-time employees will have the right to work overtime beyond their usual hours, receiving the 40% overtime pay increase, if they wish to.

For example, someone working in a restaurant open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday can now supplement their income with overtime, if they choose to.

11. Can an employer reduce wages citing the introduction of the Digital Work Card in their sector?

No. According to the bill, any reduction in wages immediately after implementing the Digital Work Card is considered a unilateral detrimental change and is prohibited.

12. Why can an employee work 4 days a week only for six months? What will they do during the remaining six months? How will they meet the need that led them to choose this option?

Until now, the possibility of 4-day workweeks (10 hours per day), by agreement with the employer, was allowed for only six months.

With the new bill, this option is extended to the entire year. Any employee—without restriction, such as a parent with a minor child—can now work on a 4-day basis throughout the year, provided there is an agreement with the employer.

13. I am a working mother who has been employed by 2 different employers and insured under two different funds. Despite completing 200 insurance days, I did not receive maternity benefits.

The new bill corrects this issue. From now on, a mother will be entitled to pregnancy and maternity benefits upon completing 200 insurance days, regardless of the number of insurance funds or employers involved.

Additionally:

Parental leave allowance is now - as tax-free, non-transferable, and unseizable.

-natal part of maternity leave is now also granted to foster mothers.

14. I am a working pensioner and, due to an increase in income from my salaried work, I risk being charged the Solidarity Contribution for Pensioners.

The new bill includes a provision ensuring that if a working pensioner becomes entitled to a pension increase due to employment, this additional benefit will not increase the rate of the Solidarity Contribution for Pensioners.

15. Doesn’t the exemption from social security contributions on surcharges for extra work, overtime, night shifts, and holidays—especially those granted by collective agreements or voluntarily by employers—jeopardize the revenue of social insurance funds and thus the sustainability of the pension system?

On the contrary, the data shows the opposite.

In April, insurance fund revenues increased by 48% in just one month, because many more businesses declared overtime, night shifts, holiday work, and extra hours.

At the same time, employee earnings from overtime increased by 62%.

This is a direct result of lowering contribution costs, which encourages declaration and compliance.

16. Don’t the changes you’re making to individual labor law undermine future negotiations for Collective Labor Agreements?

These are two separate matters.

While reforms are being made to individual labor law (as in this bill), discussions on collective labor law are ongoing, with a focus on encouraging the conclusion of Collective Labor Agreements (CLAs).

Evidence of this:

The bill introduces favorable changes for employees.

At the same time, there has been an increase in signed Collective Labor Agreements, including:

Hotel workers,

Bank employees,

Metal industry workers (for the first time in 12 years),

These CLAs often offer better terms than individual contracts—for example, minimum wages higher than the legal minimum.

- Everything employees & employers need to know about the new labor bill in 16 Questions & Answers appeared first on ProtoThema English.